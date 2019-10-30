1 dead, 1 injured after gunman opens fire on vehicle in Tacony: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another is injured after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 8:30 p.m. along the 7000 block of Algard Street in the Tacony section of the city.Police say one man was shot at least 10 times. He died at the hospital.The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back. He is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.