VIOLENT NIGHT: At least 1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead and five others are hurt after shots ring out across Philadelphia on Tuesday night.Around 8 p.m. on 17th Street near Wingohocking, police say a triple shooting left a 24-year-old man dead after being shot in the chest. Two additional 24-year-old men are in stable condition at the hospital.In Southwest Philadelphia, police say a 30-year-old man was shot on the 5500 block of Regent Street around 8 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.Gunfire continued around 8:04 p.m. on the 6100 block of Castor Avenue. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the head. He's currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.About 10 minutes later, police say a 20-year-old man was shot four times on the 7100 block of Crittenden Street around 8:15 p.m. in the city's East Mt. Airy section. He is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with Tuesday's shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.