1 dead, several injured, including child, after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man has died and several others, including a child, were injured after a crash on I-95 in Delaware on Tuesday night.The crash happened just before 5 p.m. and involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles.New Castle County Paramedics and several fire companies responded to reports of a serious accident involving an overturned tractor trailer.Delaware State Police said the tractor trailer failed to stop in traffic, rear-ending a Nissan Sentra and forcing it across all of the southbound lanes of the highway.Police said the tractor trailer traveled on to strike a Honda and and a Toyota, forcing both of those cars off of the highway and down an embankment.The trailer ultimately overturned onto its right side, broke through a guardrail and then overturned further, coming to a rest partially in the center grass median and partially in the left thru lane of northbound I-95.Authorities confirm the driver of the Nissan, a 45-year-old Middletown man, died at the scene and the occupants of the other vehicles were all injured, some seriously.Officials said the 49-year-old female driver of the Honda was treated at the scene for significant injuries all over her body. She was taken to Christiana Hospital.A child who was a passenger in the Honda was found in cardiac arrest and was also taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.The 45-year-old male driver of the Toyota and the 39-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer and sustained non-life threatening injuries.I-95 southbound was completely closed for approximately 7.5 hours while the scene was investigated.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. D. Alexander of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8484.