1 killed in car explosion in Allentown

1 killed in car explosion in Allentown. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 30, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have confirmed that a car explosion has killed at least one person.

The Action Cam was on the scene at 7th and Turner streets.

The call came into police at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday that there was an explosion in the area.

ATF agents along with local and state police are on the scene.

So far, there's no word on whether the one person confirmed dead was in the car or was a passerby.

Jean Kreisher, who lives a half block from the scene, told Action News that she's very concerned about her son.

He usually gets dropped off after work near the corner where the blast happened.

He has not returned any of her phone calls.

"I don't know what to do, I'm like lost. Try to pray for him, if it is him. I don't know what to do," she says.

Police have cordoned off a large area.

Sources tell Action News that the area may remain this way until Tuesday as ATF agents scour every inch of the blast area.

The Red Cross has opened a temporary shelter at Cleveland Elementary school for anyone displaced.

