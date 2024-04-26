Eagles' A.J. Brown agrees to 3-year, $96 million extension

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown have agreed on a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed, the star wide receiver's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The $84 million is the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a wide receiver, surpassing the $77 million guaranteed that Amon-Ra St. Brown recently received from the Detroit Lions.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The Eagles announced the deal Thursday night but did not disclose terms.

The deal comes nearly two years after the Eagles acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans on draft night and then signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract. The $32 million average annual value of the three-year extension is the highest for any receiver in the NFL.

Brown, 26, had a career-high 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns last season, his second consecutive Pro Bowl campaign with the Eagles.

Brown's deal comes less than two weeks after the Eagles signed fellow star receiver DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million extension.