1 person dead after multiple vehicle crash in New Castle County: Police

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is dead following a two-car crash in New Castle County.

The incident happened Friday just before 10:30 a.m. on Kirkwood Highway at the Intersection of Delaware Park Drive in Pike Creek.

Officials say the crash caused the eastbound lanes of the highway to be closed for hours.

Authorities have not identified the person who died or if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The highway has since been reopened to traffic.
