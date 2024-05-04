Uber driver charged with DUI was allegedly 'swerving' with woman, infant in backseat

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Uber driver is facing DUI charges after police say he was driving drunk with a woman and her infant daughter in the backseat.

Sharon Hill police arrested 49-year-old Lance Lucas, of Philadelphia, last week.

The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. on April 10.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim told police the suspect was "swerving" and "almost hit a wall" at one point during the ride.

Lance Lucas

The victim says she requested that the driver pull over multiple times and let her out, but he refused to do so, the document states.

At one point, authorities say Lucas pulled onto the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue and drove onto the sidewalk where he got a flat tire.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle uninjured and call police.

Investigators say Lucas was unsteady on his feet and did have a slur to his speech when speaking to officers. He performed a series of field sobriety tests, which he ultimately failed, authorities said.

Lucas was released on bail. His next preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.

"As soon as this was reported to us, we removed the driver's access - to the platform," said Uber in a statement.