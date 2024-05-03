Sources say the suspect is the father of 40-year-Kimbrady Carriker, who is accused of killing five people in July 2023.

Mass shooting suspect's father accused of setting relative on fire in Philadelphia: Sources

Father of mass shooting suspect accused of setting relative on fire inside home: Sources

Father of mass shooting suspect accused of setting relative on fire inside home: Sources

Father of mass shooting suspect accused of setting relative on fire inside home: Sources

Father of mass shooting suspect accused of setting relative on fire inside home: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The father of a Philadelphia mass shooting suspect is facing serious charges for an unthinkable crime.

Police say 64-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, also known as Grady Carriker, poured gasoline on two people, including his mother, and set them on fire.

The incident happened last Friday on the 2500 block of South 71St Street just before 9 pm. He's charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson, and related offenses.

Kimbrady Carriker, 64, aka Grady Carriker

Action News stopped by that home Friday and saw that it was boarded up. Authorities say the two people trapped inside the burning home were an 82-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man. They told police that a relative had doused the inside of their home and their feet with gasoline, set the home on fire, and then ran away.

He didn't get too far before police caught him down the street.

Sources say the suspect is the father of 40-year-oldKimbrady Carriker, who is accused of killing five people in Kingsessing in July 2023.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is accused of killing five people in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section back in July 2023.

Carriker, 40, allegedly opened fire on the 1600 block of South 56th Street and killed a man on July 2. Then he's accused of gunning down four more people the next day at several locations while wearing a ski mask and body armor, carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

According to court documents, 64-year-old Carriker had his first court appearance Thursday. He's due in court again in two weeks.