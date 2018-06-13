1 person hurt in vehicle crash in Delaware

GREENVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash where one person was seriously injured.

The accident happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Lancaster Ave and Hercules Road.

Police say the vehicle was traveling north on Lancaster Pike when it crossed the center median and into the southbound side where it struck a utility pole.

The 25-year-old male driver was taken to Christiana Care Hospital by helicopter.

Police believe that a medical emergency caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.

Lancaster Pike was closed at the accident scene from Hercules Road to Old Wilmington Road, but has since reopened.

