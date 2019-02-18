SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --More than 100 people gathered Sunday night to remember a 17-year-old boy who was killed by gunfire on the streets of Philadelphia. The violence did not end, however, as another teen was killed just an hour later and one more was wounded in two separate shootings in the same area.
At his mother's insistence, the vigil for Tauhid Collins was kicked off by playing some of his original music. He was an aspiring rapper named Chap.
His mother remembered her son as a boy with many friends.
"It was an absolute honor to be his mother," said Nikia Collins. "It was an absolute honor to meet half of you through Tauhid because again I say Tauhid was a special kind."
Nikia Collins says Friday was the best and worst day of her life. She graduated from nursing school and then lost her son hours later.
"That picture of me and him for my graduation is the last picture that I will ever take with my son," she said.
Police say Tauhid Collins was shot multiple times around 10:45 p.m. Friday on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia.
Dozens of loved ones converged on that same street Sunday night to remember the 17-year-old. Angora Terrace was also where Tauhid grew up.
"He was a phenomenal child, very respectful, helped his mother, took care of his brothers and sisters. He was the oldest child of five," said aunt Lauren Goodwyn.
Balloons were released, a friend sang and his grieving mother put out a plea to end the violence.
"If you feel like you have to go out and avenge my son's death - don't do it. Don't do it," she said.
Less than an hour after Nikia Collins said those words, another homicide occurred on that same street.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Angora Terrace, just down the road from the vigil.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the head and neck.
Then, a few hours later, police say a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded during a shooting inside a home on the the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue.
Police say the girl was shot in the neck and hand. She was rushed to hospital where she is in critical condition.
Police also say there were five or six children in the house, but no adults.
They are not sure how or why she was shot. Officers have not recovered a gun.
Police have not said if these incidents have any connection to the shooting of Tauhid Collins.
