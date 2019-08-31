1 woman killed, another critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting that has left one woman dead.
It happened Friday night on the 2900 block of South Robinson Street in Southwest Philadelphia.
Action News has learned that a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat inside her car.
A second woman inside that car was also shot.
She's in critical condition.
Police have no motive or suspect in the shooting.
