1 woman killed, another critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting that has left one woman dead.

It happened Friday night on the 2900 block of South Robinson Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Action News has learned that a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat inside her car.

A second woman inside that car was also shot.

She's in critical condition.

Police have no motive or suspect in the shooting.
