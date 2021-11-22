Dunkin' Donuts launches Next Gen stores of the future with brews on tap, all-digital transactions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Dunkin' partners with 6abc on the 102nd 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, the longtime favorite coffee and donut shop is also evolving, moving its stores into the digital age.They're called Next Generation stores and when you walk into one, you will immediately see the difference.The atmosphere is light-filled and modern and there are innovative technologies like the premium cold brews on tap with a state-of-the-art draft system that ensures every sip is chilled to perfection. The Dunkin' Nitro Cold brew is a NextGen store exclusive.Trays of sweets, traditionally stationed behind the counter, are now in a bakery case out front so you can get an up-close and personal look at the treat options.At some Next Gen shops, you can bypass the counter completely. Just place your order at the digital kiosk, then pick up at a dedicated mobile order station. You pay through the free DD perks app so the transaction is contactless.With the app, you can also place your order ahead of time so it's ready when you are, and at some of the Next Gen stores, there's a second drive-through lane just for mobile orders so you can bypass the line and go straight to the window for pick up.Dunkin' now has 70 Next Gen Stores in the Greater Philadelphia region and more than 1,000 nationwide and Dunkin' is testing out other formats as well, with some digital-only stores and some that are just drive-throughs.4098 Bath Pike, Bethlehem, Pa. 18017484-695-7689