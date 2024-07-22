WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Kismet Bagels Open's Kismet Luncheonette, an evening concept called Snack Shack

ByJalyn Green WPVI logo
Monday, July 22, 2024 7:06PM
Kismet Bagels open's Kismet Luncheonette with evening Snack Shack
It's lunch and refreshing ice cream treats all under one roof at Kismet Luncheonette!

Penn Valley, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The owners of Kismet Bagels opened their location, Kismet Luncheonette, on Valentine's Day.

The couple now offers a breakfast and lunch menu with an evening concept called Snack Shack in July.

The couple believed the Main Line neighborhood needed a fun place to hang out in the afternoon and at night

You can try a kismet burger, chicken tenders, hot dogs, and crispy french fries.

For dessert they offer oreo milkshakes, a vanilla dipped cone, and an ice cream sandwich with sprinkles.

You can enjoy the new evening concept this summer from four to eight pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Kismet Luncheonette | Instagram

801 Montgomery Ave, Penn Valley, PA 19072

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW