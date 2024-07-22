Kismet Bagels Open's Kismet Luncheonette, an evening concept called Snack Shack

Penn Valley, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The owners of Kismet Bagels opened their location, Kismet Luncheonette, on Valentine's Day.
The couple now offers a breakfast and lunch menu with an evening concept called Snack Shack in July.
The couple believed the Main Line neighborhood needed a fun place to hang out in the afternoon and at night
You can try a kismet burger, chicken tenders, hot dogs, and crispy french fries.
For dessert they offer oreo milkshakes, a vanilla dipped cone, and an ice cream sandwich with sprinkles.
You can enjoy the new evening concept this summer from four to eight pm Wednesday through Sunday.
Kismet Luncheonette | Instagram
801 Montgomery Ave, Penn Valley, PA 19072