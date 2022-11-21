Smokey Robinson, cast of Abbot Elementary, Debbie Gibson ready to rock at Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Parkway will be full of stars for the 103rd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

PHIILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Freedom Williams from C+C Music Factory is ready to bring the party to the parkway on Thanksgiving morning, with his 1990s mega dance hit, "Gonna Make You Sweat" (Everybody Dance Now). After 3 decades it's a lyric still known around the world.

Smokey Robinson is singing "White Christmas" for the parade and then putting on a full show at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 26. The singer, who came back after a bad bout of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic says he plans "to use the rest of my life to enjoy the people that I love."

Singer, songwriter and actress Debbie Gibson has been in our dreams for more than 35 years. With her performance, she wants to "take people back and help everyone move forward too."

She'll be singing one of her originals, "Jingle Those Bells", complete with dancing Christmas trees. She's also bringing her Winterlicious tour, filled with holiday songs, to Rivers Casino on Dec. 3.

Mandy Gonzalez just wrapped a six-year run in the Broadway production of "Hamilton" playing Alexander Hamilton's sister-in-law, Angelica Schuyler and says she "can't wait to be in the parade. I can't wait. There's just nothing like it."

She's performing with the Philly POPS, singing one of her favorite songs, "Let It Go", and she's doing it in both English and Spanish.

The quartet Voices of Service is bringing their soulful uplifting sound to Philly for the first time. The group, all retired military with a combined 100 years of service, formed a dozen years ago. They'll be singing a song from their new Christmas album, and they're on a mission to use the power of music to heal soldiers and everyday people suffering from PTSD.

And our favorite TV teachers are back.

"Abbott Elementary's" Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson, both fresh off an Emmy win for the show, will ride a float and Sheryl will share a song called Sleigh. And while it's spelled S-L-E-I-G-H, Sheryl promises, "we're gonna slay."

6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade

8:30am-noon Thanksgiving morning, steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art