Philadelphians to learn where the new Love Park 'portal' will connect to

Soon, Philadelphians should be able to peer through and say hello to someone in a different city or country

Philadelphias will soon know where the Love Park portal whill connect to

Philadelphias will soon know where the Love Park portal whill connect to Soon, Philadelphians should be able to peer through and say hello to someone in a different city or country

Philadelphias will soon know where the Love Park portal whill connect to Soon, Philadelphians should be able to peer through and say hello to someone in a different city or country

Philadelphias will soon know where the Love Park portal whill connect to Soon, Philadelphians should be able to peer through and say hello to someone in a different city or country

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We will finally learn which foreign city Philadelphia will connect with through the Love Park "portal."

The art installation first appeared last Friday and the city will officially launch it on Tuesday. It will be activated during a press conference later in the morning.

The bright, shiny structure has been making Philadelphia residents stop and stare.

Soon, Philadelphians should be able to peer through and say hello to someone in a different city or country.

The Philadelphia portal was relocated from New York City, where it connected visitors to Dublin, Ireland.

RELATED: 'Inappropriate' behavior shuts down Dublin to New York City portal

The "portals" are technology-based art sculptures in public spaces that connect to other sculptures internationally providing a real-time, unfiltered livestream 24/7. It allows visitors to watch and interact with each other thousands of miles away.

The project was created by a Lithuanian artist in 2021 to meet people beyond borders and unite the world.

Other previous locations also included cities in Lithuania and Poland.

People Action News spoke with said it's fascinating and they are excited it is here in Philadelphia.

"I'm kinda like art. It's kinda thought-provoking," said Stan Karwoski, from St. Paul, Minnesota. "I'm from Minnesota, so it kinda looks like a hockey puck with a hole in it."

"It reminds me of like the scary movie, The Ring, like the girl is going to climb out of it or something like that," said Brett Sommerer, from Northeast Philadelphia.

The portal will be unveiled today at 10 a.m. It will be a big celebration with live performances.