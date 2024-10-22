'I feel so violated': Owner of stolen getaway car in serious Philadelphia crash seeks justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are continuing their search for four juveniles after a crash in Philadelphia left one man critically injured and a series of parked cars badly damaged.

On Monday, Action News spoke exclusively with the owner of the getaway car used in this incident, which was a white Hyundai Santa Fe.

Dawn Pezzeca said it was stolen out of her driveway in Bristol, Pennsylvania at 2:30 a.m. Hours later, she would find out it was involved in a horrific crash in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

"I just looked out my window and it was gone. I was like, 'What the heck?'" Pezzeca recalled.

Pezzeca woke up Sunday morning to find out that her car was gone. After checking her Ring camera, she knew it was stolen and called the police.

"All we see is the car leave the driveway, it was insane. Just come right up in your yard take right out of your front yard -- it's nuts," said Pezzeca.

Hours later, a terrifying video shows a black Dodge Ram driving eastbound on Venango Street at an extremely high rate of speed, while a white Chevrolet truck was driving northbound on Richmond Street.

The driver in the Dodge then runs a red light and then T-bones the Chevrolet.

Seconds later the video shows a white car pull up -- Pezzeca's car.

"No, I heard the honk, I was like I know that honk, and the one guy screamed out my license plate. I was like, 'That's my license plate number,'" she explained.

The video shows teenagers running out of the black pickup, jumping into the white Hyundai, and driving off. But not before a neighbor gets the getaway car's license plate number.

"Seeing the accident on the news last night made it even worse for me. When you get your car stolen it's just gone. When you see stuff like this happening, it makes it all so much different," Pezzeca said.

Pezzeca told Action News she just bought the car this year. On Monday, she had to go out and purchase new supplies for her cleaning business because everything was in her car.

"They're just in my car, God knows what they're doing -- my personal information, your life is in your vehicle. I feel so violated. It's messed up, it's a lot. I hope they find the people that did this and get justice," she expressed.

Police are looking for a group of teenagers who fled the scene of the crash.

Her white Hyundai was last reported going over the bridge into New Jersey.

Officials say the black pickup truck that was involved was also reported stolen.

The Chevrolet driver involved in the crash remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash or suspects involved is asked to contact Philadelphia police.