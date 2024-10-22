Police said they are working to get a description of the striking vehicle.

Teen hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Port Richmond hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old is in the hospital after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday at Frankford Avenue and Clementine Street.

Police say the teen was hit by the vehicle and that the driver did not stop.

The teen was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

