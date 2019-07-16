A 105-year-old firehouse has been condemned by the city of Trenton.
Equipment from Engine Company 8 on Stuyvesant Avenue was moved to a firehouse on West State Street two miles away.
City officials are awaiting a report from structural engineers to determine what's next for the facility.
Aging firehouses have been a concern for Trenton.
Many were designed and built with wood floors for horse-drawn and much-lighter apparatus.
105-year-old firehouse condemned by Trenton
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More