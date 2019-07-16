105-year-old firehouse condemned by Trenton

A 105-year-old firehouse has been condemned by the city of Trenton.

Equipment from Engine Company 8 on Stuyvesant Avenue was moved to a firehouse on West State Street two miles away.

City officials are awaiting a report from structural engineers to determine what's next for the facility.

Aging firehouses have been a concern for Trenton.

Many were designed and built with wood floors for horse-drawn and much-lighter apparatus.
