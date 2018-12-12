EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4885363" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drug investigation in Warminster, Pa. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 12, 2018.

Investigators, several of whom were wearing hazmat suits, removed item after item from a home in Warminster, Bucks County late Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday.Action News has learned that along with making several arrests, authorities - including FBI agents - recovered what they believe to be more than 100 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, a loaded handgun, and at least $30,000 in cash.A broken window and a ripped window shade are now juxtaposed with the Christmas decorations that cover the front lawn of the single-family home on the 600 block of Cheryl Drive."We found thousands of individual packages of heroin containing these stamps along with another container full of bundles of heroin already packaged for sale," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.Eleven people were arrested, butt Weintraub says the ringleaders are 42-year-old Moises Rodriguez and 28-year-old Daniel Vasquez."Rodriguez and Vasquez were both seen at various times transporting late trash bags full of suspected heroin into and out of the home on various days," said Weintraub.Weintraub went on to say that over the past several months this operation was distributing heroin and fentanyl across the region at a rate of approximately $8 million a week in street value.And the break in the case came from a concerned neighbor."This incredible partnership that resulted in this investigation and successful drug bust was the result of an anonymous tip from the public," said Weintraub.Neighbors said the people living in the home are renters who moved in less than a year ago."They were here for a little bit. Always friendly. Always said hello, things like that. Other than that, not much more than that," neighbor Ryan DeLong said.But others say they had a feeling something was going on in there."They would back their cars into the garage, which didn't fit a car. You hear the cars like they were taking them apart, doing something. All the neighbors would say something. Then we would tell someone we knew in law enforcement and they would say, 'Don't worry about it.' I guess they were investigating it," neighbor Steve Puglisi said."You hope you're not right about having a meth lab or something like in your neighborhood, but it was just always people coming and going. You never knew what was going to happen next," neighbor John Smith.------