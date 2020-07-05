11-year-old girl suffers gun shot wound on right hip: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another victim of gun violence this Sunday afternoon, this time an 11-year old girl.

This happened just before 5 p.m. along the 2500 hundred block of South 67th Street.

Philadelphia police say the young girl suffered a graze wound to the right hip.

The child was treated by medics on the scene and is listed as stable.

No arrest has been made. The incident is currently under investigation.
