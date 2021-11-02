Guardhouse Cafe opens new gourmet gates in old Bridesburg building

By Natalie Jason
Past the gates of the old Frankford Arsenal in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, Guardhouse Cafe has set up shop on the grounds of the former wartime ammunitions factory.

Classically-trained chefs Khoran Horn and Matthew Gansert are combining their firmly established reputations to extend chef-driven eats to this industrial part of town.

Brand new, and focusing on coffee and pastries to start, the plan is to be a community gathering place where people can hang out all day, eventually bringing in top chefs from around town and around the country for evening culinary events.


Guardhouse Cafe | Instagram | Facebook
The Arsenal

2275 Bridge Street, Building 101, Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-613-5558
