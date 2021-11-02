Guardhouse Cafe opens new gourmet gates in old Bridesburg building

Classically-trained chefs Khoran Horn and Matthew Gansert are combining their firmly established reputations to extend chef-driven eats to this industrial part of town.
Brand new, and focusing on coffee and pastries to start, the plan is to be a community gathering place where people can hang out all day, eventually bringing in top chefs from around town and around the country for evening culinary events.
Guardhouse Cafe | Instagram | Facebook
The Arsenal
2275 Bridge Street, Building 101, Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-613-5558