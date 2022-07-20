FYI Philly serves up flavors from around the world -- right here in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12028923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you are looking to liven up your lotus pose, you might want to head to Rose Bridge Farm and find your inner peace alongside some adorable goats. And if you like them enough, you could take one home.

The next stop on our food world tour takes us to a Philadelphia pillar stirring the pot with authentic Portuguese.Café Liz, in the city's Olney section, has been dishing out Portuguese cuisine for the last 20 years.The most popular dish is the parrillada or the seafood combo platter. It has lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp, vegetables and their special house sauce.They're also famous for their homemade chips, a side dish to the bife a Portuguesa, which is their marinated and grilled shell steak.Sangria is the signature drink.There's a formal dining room upstairs and a full bar and dance floor downstairs.The marinated grilled quail is a rarity in Philadelphia.Café Liz has DJs spinning tunes every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, and there's karaoke every Thursday.5437 North Lawrence Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19120Rose Bridge Farm in Ambler is a sanctuary for all kinds of rescue animals, including sheep, goats, horses and chickens.According to the farm staff, by rescuing the animals, they give them a second chance at life.Throughout the summer, the farm partners with horse and goat yoga instructors to hold goat yoga classes.A majority of the proceeds benefit the farm and helps with the adoptions of these animals.1314 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025Clark Park will play host to a Shakespeare classic, and an update to it later this month."'Taming of the Shrew,' it's one of Shakespeare's funniest, most raucous comedies,' says director Kathryn Macmillan. "Two unlikely lovers, Katarina or Kate and Petruchio, come together with a very unlikely courtship."Act 2 will be under the direction of Ang Bey."'The Tamer Tamed' is a contemporary response play to 'The Taming of the Shrew,'" says Bey."Shakespeare in Clark Park is one of the great traditions of a Philadelphia summer," says Macmillan."They're often fun, high octane," says Bey.The show takes place in 'the bowl' among Clark Park's nine-acres."We can attract anywhere from 700 to 1,200 people," says Macmillan.'The Taming' will take on two-time eras. Act One begins in the late 1960's."Just before explosions in civil rights," says Macmillan.Act 2 is set in the 1990's."John Fletcher's play, 'The Tamer Tamed,' was written a generation after Shakespeare's," says Macmillan, "The world explodes into music and chaos and color."And the play revisits debates around gender liberation."Kate is the shrew, which in the modern world certainly has some problems with that," says Macmillan.Fletcher flips the script by letting women tame men."Learn all the ways that people might change or stay the same," says Macmillan.Tickets are free and donations are accepted.Clark Park in University CityChester Avenue & South 43rd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104