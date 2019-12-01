14-year-old accused of shooting sister and killing boyfriend with shot gun

Update: according to investigators, the injured female (18) and the deceased victim (20) were in a dating relationship. The teen (14) and injured female are said to be siblings. #HouNews https://t.co/MomaWQUdIT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 1, 2019

Last night (abt 1140p), @HCSOTexas units responded to 24000 blk of Pepperrell Place Street. Two victims shot by one suspect, who used a shotgun. One victim was confirmed deceased at the scene and the other is stable at a hospital. Suspect was detained at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/fHSB0xLKD1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 1, 2019

KATY, Texas (WPVI) -- A man is dead, a woman is in the hospital and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a house party in Katy, Texas got out of hand.Deputies say 18-year-old Briana Hernandez and her 20-year-old boyfriend were shot by her younger brother with a shotgun just before midnight on Pepperrell Place.The boyfriend was killed and Hernandez was shot in her upper torso after an argument broke out. Hernandez was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.Her 14-year-old brother was taken into custody.According to authorities, there was a house party going on with approximately 10 to 12 people.The homeowners were out of the country.