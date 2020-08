Category 1: 74-95 mph

Category 2: 96-110 mph

Category 3: 111-129 mph

Category 4: 130-156 mph

Category 5: 157+ mph

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized on a scale of one through five using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed:The National Hurricane Center considers a Category 3 and above to be a major storm because of the potential for catastrophic damage and loss of life.