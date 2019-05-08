15-year-old boy riding scooter struck, killed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old boy riding a scooter has died after Philadelphia police say he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Tacony Street.
Police say the boy was riding on a scooter when he was struck by tractor-trailer heading south along Tacony Street.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene.
No charges have been filed at this time.
