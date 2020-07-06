15-year-old dies after being shot in the head, 2 others injured in Overbrook triple shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting Sunday night in the city's Overbrook section.A 15-year-old boy is the latest victim tonight, as gun violence continues in Philadelphia.Police say just after 8 p.m. they found the teen face down, shot in the head near the intersection of 63rd Street and Nassau Road.Police rushed the teen to Lankenau Hospital listed in extremely critical condition. He later died at the hospital.In addition to this victim, two more shooting victims a 35-year-old man shot in the chest and a 36-year-old shot in the backside showed up at Lankeanu Hospital in a private car.The 36-year-old is listed in stable condition. The 35-year-old male is being listed in stable, but critical condition.Police now confirm that this incident is now being listed as a triple shooting.No arrest has been made at this time.