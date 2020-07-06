15-year-old dies after being shot in the head, 2 others injured in Overbrook triple shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting Sunday night in the city's Overbrook section.

A 15-year-old boy is the latest victim tonight, as gun violence continues in Philadelphia.

Police say just after 8 p.m. they found the teen face down, shot in the head near the intersection of 63rd Street and Nassau Road.

Police rushed the teen to Lankenau Hospital listed in extremely critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

In addition to this victim, two more shooting victims a 35-year-old man shot in the chest and a 36-year-old shot in the backside showed up at Lankeanu Hospital in a private car.

The 36-year-old is listed in stable condition. The 35-year-old male is being listed in stable, but critical condition.

Police now confirm that this incident is now being listed as a triple shooting.

No arrest has been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
overbrook (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34 shot, 9 dead after weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Day 5 Of Our Heat Wave
Spraygrounds open in Philadelphia
Rutgers University: Majority of courses will be remote this fall
Philadelphia Zoo reopens to members Monday
Husband shot wife inside their Montco home: Police
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Show More
Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Portion of 676 shut down as protesters march on highway
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
Black Lives Matter mural defaced in front of courthouse
More TOP STORIES News