16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are in the hospital at Temple University, including a 16-year-old police say stole an automobile before colliding with other vehicles.The dramatic scene at 24th and Ridge showed the wreckage. Police say it was just after 8 p.m. Monday that two Highway Patrol officers were headed to a double shooting when they saw the 16-year-old driver of a silver Toyota run a red light crashing into a silver Mazda that was headed south on 24th.Chief Inspector Scott Small says, "We determined the vehicle that the 16-year-old was driving that Toyota had just been stolen minutes earlier prior to this accident from 1700 Cecil B Moore."The 24- year-old driver of the Mazda and his 19-year-old male passenger both suffered bumps and bruises. They were taken to Temple University Hospital. The 16-year-old was also injured. The driver of a Chevy SUV that was also struck was not injured."We're very lucky even though we have a 16-year-old and two others with minor injuries, it could have been a lot worse," said Small.The owner of the stolen vehicle tells police she had left her car running as she went into a convenience store for just a few seconds."You should never ever leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running cause its carryall a crime. You can get a ticket that's called engine running. You can actually get a ticket for leaving your car engine running unattended," said the Chief Inspector.Police say the 16-year-old driver of the stolen auto was being treated for cuts and bruises but after that, he was to be taken into custody and charged with stolen auto, reckless endangerment, and related offenses.