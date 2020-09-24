16-year-old killed while watching street race at Delaware shopping center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6387230" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch this illegal street racing video in Philadelphia. Police say a woman could lose her leg following a crash in Philadelphia.

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Street racing is to blame for a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy at the Christiana Fashion Center in Delaware on Wednesday night.Delaware State Police say the teen was sitting on a Suzuki motorcycle watching the street race when he and his 17-year-old female passenger were thrown from the bike.She survived. He did not.The striking vehicle was an Infiniti G35 with severe damage to the front end and windshield."The G35 went head-on with the motorcycle causing the operator of the motorcycle and the passenger to be ejected," said Corporal Jason Hatchell.The meeting place for the race was the Christiana Fashion Center, the stretch of parking lot right in front of the shops. That's where a group of motorists gathered at around 10:15 p.m.The driver of the striking vehicle has been identified as a 20-year-old man."Realizing the severity of the situation he took off on foot. Troopers, about an hour and a half later, made contact with the subject who responded to the hospital for medical treatment on his own," Hatchell said.The driver has yet to be charged in the fatal accident. Investigators are compiling witness statements and reviewing surveillance footage of what happened.Police have not released the identity of the victim or the driver in this case.