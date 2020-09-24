16-year-old killed while watching street race at Delaware shopping center

By
CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Street racing is to blame for a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy at the Christiana Fashion Center in Delaware on Wednesday night.

Delaware State Police say the teen was sitting on a Suzuki motorcycle watching the street race when he and his 17-year-old female passenger were thrown from the bike.

She survived. He did not.

The striking vehicle was an Infiniti G35 with severe damage to the front end and windshield.

RELATED: Woman seriously injured after street racing crash in South Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Watch this illegal street racing video in Philadelphia. Police say a woman could lose her leg following a crash in Philadelphia.



"The G35 went head-on with the motorcycle causing the operator of the motorcycle and the passenger to be ejected," said Corporal Jason Hatchell.

The meeting place for the race was the Christiana Fashion Center, the stretch of parking lot right in front of the shops. That's where a group of motorists gathered at around 10:15 p.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle has been identified as a 20-year-old man.

"Realizing the severity of the situation he took off on foot. Troopers, about an hour and a half later, made contact with the subject who responded to the hospital for medical treatment on his own," Hatchell said.

The driver has yet to be charged in the fatal accident. Investigators are compiling witness statements and reviewing surveillance footage of what happened.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the driver in this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
christianacar crashstreet racing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 inmates, accomplices charged in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
$100K reward offered in attack on Camden County officers
Secret 'man cave' discovered beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal
USPS in Philly court over accusations service cuts threaten election
New Jersey lawmakers pass plastic, paper carryout bag ban
Black leaders speak out following ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Final Bow: Trailblazing violinist retires after 50 years with Philadelphia Orchestra
Show More
Fmr. Philly police commissioner responds to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
NJ got 'hit pretty badly': Gov. Murphy, Dr. Fauci discuss COVID-19
Eagles have to fix Wentz before season is lost
New video shows gunman fire more than dozen times at victim
Shots fired outside Bucks County high school while sports teams practiced nearby
More TOP STORIES News