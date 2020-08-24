Woman could have leg amputated after illegal street race in South Philadelphia

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the drivers of two Dodge Chargers that were involved in an illegal street race early Sunday morning in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the race happened at about 12:10 a.m. on 3rd Street, between Packer and Pattison avenues.

Soon after the race began, one of the drivers lost control of the car and swerved into a crowd of people and two parked cars.

A 45-year-old woman, who was watching from the side of the road, was injured and taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, police said.

READ MORE: 2 shot after a man fires into large crowd gathered to watch a street race in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

The woman is currently listed in critical condition and is expected to have her right leg amputated.

According to police, three men were caught on video leaving the scene of the crash. The other racing vehicle continued to drive away from the crash and never returned to the scene.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the striking vehicle of the drivers is asked to call police.

It was just last August when another pedestrian and parked car were hit near the same location.

READ MORE: Philadelphia police charge suspected driver in street racing crash

In that case, a 21-year-old named Albana Kabashi turned herself in up in Scranton after fleeing the scene.

In Southwest Philadelphia, earlier this month another race happened on Essington Avenue with injuries. Police say a van and motorcycle were racing and collided.

A man and woman were tossed from the bike in that crash. Four people from inside the van fled the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacrimestreet racingphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 shot after bullets fired into crowd gathered in SW Philly
Philadelphia police charge suspected driver in street racing crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gym issues apology after membership misunderstanding
Woman attacked during Mass offers words of forgiveness to suspect
'It's going to be bad': Temple students, faculty protest in-person classes
2020 RNC: GOP paints dark picture of future if Trump loses
AccuWeather Alert: Heat and Humidity Build Tuesday with the Potential for Severe Storms.
76ers fire coach Brett Brown
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defends show of guns
Show More
POLL: Who is most at fault for disappointing 76ers?
Archdiocese of Philadelphia makes decision on fall sports
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Newtown Square man admits to killing wife, mother: Police
KIPP Camden schools cancel first day of school after Zoom outage
More TOP STORIES News