Fire burns through Chester County apartment building, rendering dozens homeless

By
GLENMOORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire ripped through a Chester County apartment building early Tuesday, leaving dozens of displaced.

The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Renew at Glenmoore Apartment Complex at 600 Ardsley Place in West Vincent Township.

Fire officials said when firefighters arrived, heavy flames were shooting through the roof of one of the buildings.

A second alarm was called before the fire was placed under control just before 3 a.m.

Officials said at least 38 units have been damaged and approximately 70 residents have been displaced.

The Red Cross is working to assist displaced residents.

Firefighters are still active at the scene working to contain several hot spots.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no word yet as to what might have sparked the blaze.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsfireapartment firered cross
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
Philly ranked No. 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities list
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
Teen shot, 3 homes struck after shooting in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: Clear, Calm and Cool Night, More Sunshine Tuesday
Troubleshooters: Investigating sales tactics by solar panel companies
Camden County police searching for missing Philly woman
Show More
Chester Co. student expelled for issuing alleged threats
Name released of Philly firefighter who died at NJ triathlon
Bear sighting creates a stir in Bethlehem neighborhood
Several murals along Manayunk trail hit with graffiti
3 homes condemned after storm blows through Croydon, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News