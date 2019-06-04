Fire burns through Chester County apartment building, rendering dozens homeless

GLENMOORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire ripped through a Chester County apartment building early Tuesday, leaving dozens of displaced.The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Renew at Glenmoore Apartment Complex at 600 Ardsley Place in West Vincent Township.Fire officials said when firefighters arrived, heavy flames were shooting through the roof of one of the buildings.A second alarm was called before the fire was placed under control just before 3 a.m.Officials said at least 38 units have been damaged and approximately 70 residents have been displaced.The Red Cross is working to assist displaced residents.Firefighters are still active at the scene working to contain several hot spots.No injuries have been reported at this time.There is no word yet as to what might have sparked the blaze.