2 Camden County caretakers accused of abusing disabled man

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two Camden County caretakers have been charged with physically abusing a resident at a Mount Laurel facility for disabled adults and children.Martha Ruiz, 25, and 24-year-old Kendall Crouch are accused of abusing the disabled man during a shift at Bancroft Neurohealth last June.Officials say they struck the victim in his face, twisted his hand and wrist, forcefully restrained him to his bed and pushed a urine-soaked towel onto his face.Both Ruiz and Crouch are facing a number of charges including conspiracy and neglect of a disabled person.