2 dead after fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Bristol, Pa.

BRISTOL, Pa. -- Pennsylvania state police say a man and a woman were killed in a two-car crash in Bristol.
It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 early Friday morning.
Investigators say an SUV crashed into the back of a minivan, sending the van into a barrier where it caught fire.
A 20-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were killed.
Three other people were hurt, but police have not said how serious their injuries are.
The crash is still under investigation.
