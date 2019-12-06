2 dead after fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Bristol, Pa.

BRISTOL, Pa. -- Pennsylvania state police say a man and a woman were killed in a two-car crash in Bristol.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 early Friday morning.

Investigators say an SUV crashed into the back of a minivan, sending the van into a barrier where it caught fire.



A 20-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were killed.

Three other people were hurt, but police have not said how serious their injuries are.

The crash is still under investigation.

