2 donation jars stolen from farmers market in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Lawrence Township police are investigating the theft of two donation jars that occurred within a two-hour period at a Trenton farmers market.
They say the first theft happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Lady and the Shallot in the market located in the 900 block of Spruce Street.
Police say a male is seen stealing the donation jar at that location.
About two hours later, a woman is seen stealing another donation jar.
There is no word if the two thefts are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-609-896-1111.
