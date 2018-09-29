2 donation jars stolen from farmers market in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Lawrence Township police are investigating the theft of two donation jars that occurred within a two-hour period at a Trenton farmers market.

They say the first theft happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Lady and the Shallot in the market located in the 900 block of Spruce Street.

Police say a male is seen stealing the donation jar at that location.

About two hours later, a woman is seen stealing another donation jar.

There is no word if the two thefts are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-609-896-1111.

