2 families seek sanctuary at Germantown church

EMBED </>More Videos

2 families seek sanctuary at Germantown church. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two families who lost their asylum cases are taking physical sanctuary at a church in Germantown.

Refusing to be separated from their families, they will continue to fight their cases while living at this First United Methodist Church.

Suyapa and her five children are from Honduras and entered our country four years ago fleeing the violence.

While she fights her asylum case, she is seeking shelter here with four of her kids.

Oneita Thompson and her family came here from Jamaica 15 years ago, running from gang violence.

She and her husband Clive have seven children, two of whom are US citizens. Thompson is seeking sanctuary

"I am seeking sanctuary here because I know it's a place of safety and that I can be with my family because family is the most important thing in this world. I am willing to do the sacrifice so I can be with children and family. They also lost their asylum case and now face being separated them from their five other children," she said.

They are taking sanctuary with their two youngest.

This is not the first time the First United Methodist Church of Germantown has provided sanctuary to families.

They started doing so back in the 1980s.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssanctuary citiesNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom, stepdad of girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Police: Witnesses heard arguing before Hunting Park murder
'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Philadelphia Eagles release 2018 season hype video
Man shot in the back in North Philadelphia
Show More
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Watch Nike's full ad narrated by Kaepernick amid controversy
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Philly public schools to dismiss at 12 p.m. Thursday due to heat
More News