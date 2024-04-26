Emergency beach replenishment planned for North Wildwood, NJ

Mayor Patrick Rosenello estimates the project will wrap by the 4th of July.

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As residents walk on the beach in North Wildwood, they walk past large cliffs that have grown over the winter months.

"Look at it now, it's 15-20 feet gone," said Dennis Murphy as he walked his dog, Pete, on the beach.

North Wildwood has been hit hard by storms, and because the beaches are so small, city officials say bringing sand up from Wildwood's larger beaches is no longer an option.

READ MORE: North Wildwood strengthens juvenile curfew laws ahead of summer season in New Jersey

An Army Corps of Engineers beach fill isn't scheduled until next year. But on Thursday, news came that an emergency fix is in the works.

"We're extremely happy that Governor Phil Murphy saw how critical this was and allocated state funds as well, so this is really a great partnership," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

In the next few weeks, city and state officials say an emergency beach replenishment dredging will take place, designed by the New Jersey Department of Transportation's Office of Maritime Resources.

North Wildwood's mayor estimates the project will wrap by the 4th of July.

"There will be beach replenishment going on or around Memorial Day weekend and through June," said Rosenello. "However with this type of beach replenishment with a dredge offshore and the pipes coming onto shore, it's much less disruptive than say when we were running trucks back and forth."

Businesses like the Matador Oceanfront Resort are breathing a sigh of relief, saying the state of the beaches has been a major concern.

"Not only for damage but obviously for business. This whole town thrives on tourism. And we need a beach," said owner Robert DelMonte.

SEE ALSO: Emergency bulkhead being installed in North Wildwood due to severe beach erosion

The mayor says the most critical areas are from 3rd down to 16th Avenue.

As for that cabana ban that was recently passed banning larger beach tents, Rosenello says they'll likely revisit that once the project wraps up.

A joint statement released Friday said:

"Governor Murphy, Mayor Rosenello, and Senator Testa are pleased to announce that, through collaboration and bipartisan partnership, the State and town of North Wildwood have determined an interim solution to address beach replenishment in North Wildwood. The New Jersey Department of Transportation's Office of Maritime Resources is currently working to design and authorize a North Wildwood Emergency Beach Nourishment Dredging project that will serve to protect the infrastructure, quality of life, and economy in North Wildwood until the Army Corps of Engineers and NJDEP are able to complete a long-term project. The current plan will begin over the next few weeks and is expected to provide relief to the community over the next few months."