2 firefighters injured, building damaged in Bucks County fire

By
DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fast-moving fire in Bucks County injures two firefighters and damages at least one building early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 5500 block of Easton Road in Doylestown just after midnight.

They said within ten minutes of battling the flames one of the building's walls collapsed.

A shortage of fire hydrants forced firefighters to call in water tanks.

Crews had the flames under control in about an hour but officials said the building is a total loss.

Officials said two firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countybuilding firefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris call for unity in speeches
Crowds gather in Philly streets after Joe Biden elected president
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Driver of stolen car involved in head-on crash: Police
Giuliani says Trump will file suit in Pennsylvania contesting Biden win
AccuWeather: Sunny And Warm
IMAGES: Scenes from Philly after Biden announced winner
Show More
Fight for Senate control awaits in Georgia after Biden's win
World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win
Tropical Storm Eta landfall on Cuba, sets sights on Florida
Kamala Harris: A representation of hope for Philly women of color
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
More TOP STORIES News