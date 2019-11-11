PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters battled a house fire in the city's Kensington section on Sunday night.
The fire was reported inside of a rowhome along the 600 block of East Tioga Street.
Two people inside the home were hospitalized. So far there's no word on the extent of their injuries.
Officials also say a dog was treated on scene by firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 hurt after house fire in Kensington
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News