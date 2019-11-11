Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown, Pennsylvania: Family

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Astor Street near Oak Street.
Police arrive and find the injured victim in the street.
Family members of the victim at the scene tell us this was a hit & run that killed 67 year old Samuel Jackson, a disabled veteran. He was a Marine who served in Vietnam. @6abc https://t.co/Y7J3APpL8D— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) November 11, 2019
The 67-year-old man, who family members identify as Samuel Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Family members say Jackson was a Vietnam veteran, and the driver who hit him did not stay at the scene.
It's unclear what caused the accident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police.
