Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown, Pennsylvania: Family

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A disabled Vietnam veteran was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Norristown, Pennsylvania on Sunday night, according to the victim's family.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Astor Street near Oak Street.

Police arrive and find the injured victim in the street.



The 67-year-old man, who family members identify as Samuel Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.



Family members say Jackson was a Vietnam veteran, and the driver who hit him did not stay at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the accident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
