PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Two men were hospitalized following a stabbing in the Old City section of Philadelphia.
Police say three men were inside an 8th floor apartment in the 100 unit block of Bread Street when a fight began.
They say one man broke a beer bottle over the head of a second man.
The second man then stabbed the first man with an unknown object.
Both were taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate.
