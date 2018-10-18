2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) --Two people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the Pennsylvania Turnpike in both directions east of Norristown Thursday morning.
A vehicle collided with a truck hauling hay around 7 a.m. Thursday on I-276 eastbound in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County Exchange.
Two medical helicopters landed on the Turnpike. One person was trapped in an overturned vehicle and had to be rescued. A second person was being treated at the scene.
Both directions of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were shut down for close to an hour. Just before 8 a.m., all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were reopened.
Drivers should expect major delays.
