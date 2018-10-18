2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4509310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 injured in Pa. Turnpike crash. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on October 18, 2018.

Two people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the Pennsylvania Turnpike in both directions east of Norristown Thursday morning.A vehicle collided with a truck hauling hay around 7 a.m. Thursday on I-276 eastbound in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County Exchange.Two medical helicopters landed on the Turnpike. One person was trapped in an overturned vehicle and had to be rescued. A second person was being treated at the scene.Both directions of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were shut down for close to an hour. Just before 8 a.m., all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were reopened.Drivers should expect major delays.------