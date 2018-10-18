2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 Video: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plymouth Township, Pa. on October 18, 2018.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the Pennsylvania Turnpike in both directions east of Norristown Thursday morning.

A vehicle collided with a truck hauling hay around 7 a.m. Thursday on I-276 eastbound in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County Exchange.

Two medical helicopters landed on the Turnpike. One person was trapped in an overturned vehicle and had to be rescued. A second person was being treated at the scene.

Both directions of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were shut down for close to an hour. Just before 8 a.m., all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were reopened.

Drivers should expect major delays.

EMBED More News Videos

2 injured in Pa. Turnpike crash. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on October 18, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman charged with murder after toddler's body found in park
Water main break closes part of Girard Avenue in Fishtown
No winning Powerball tickets sold; Saturday jackpot now $430M
Dog named Magic survives collapse, neighboring home burglarized
Man shot 3 times in West Philadelphia
Man dies after being stabbed in Chinatown
CDC: Multidrug-resistant salmonella sickens 92 in 29 states, including Pa., N.J., Del.
Most burger chains fail antibiotics report card
Show More
Driver crashes into Blink Fitness in Frankford
Police seek woman behind string of SW Phila. armed robberies
AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cooler Today
Girl struck by vehicle getting off school bus in Exeter; driver sought
Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts alarm in North Wilmington
More News