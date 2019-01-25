FIRE

2 dead, 4 injured in South Philadelphia fire

2 dead, 4 injured in South Philadelphia fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people were killed and four others suffered injuries during a fast-moving fire in South Philadelphia.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Friday in a middle rowhome along the 2600 block of South 3rd Street.

Arriving firefighters learned there might be people trapped inside the home, so they quickly employed a high-risk procedure.

"We also had fire companies come in through the rear doing what we call a Vent, Enter, Search, which is a very dangerous technique, but allows us quick access into the structure. This was an aggressive interior attack in a search for life," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Initially, crews did not see fire from the outside, but upon entering the home, they found heavy smoke and flames on the first floor.

Four occupants had already escaped the home. At least three did so by jumping out of the second story windows.

Those who jumped sustained leg injuries. A couple of the victims were also being treated for second degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters quickly searched the home for others who were trapped. They soon found two victims who were not able to get out in time.

No additional information, including age or gender, has been released about the victims.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
