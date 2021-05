PHILADELPHIA -- Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia, police said.The shooting happened at about 12:40 p.m. in the 500 block of North 16th Street.Chopper 6 was overhead as police put crime scene tape up around a dark-colored sedan at the intersection of 16th and Brandywine streets.The victims, ages 27 and 30, both died at the hospital after being shot in the face and the head, police said.Authorities found weapons inside the car, but no arrests have been made.