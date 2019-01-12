2 little girls want justice after their father is killed in West Philadelphia

A mother mourning the loss of her son brought her granddaughters to help ask for your help finding his killer.These two sweet young girls are learning to live without their father."He loved his girls. He was a very loving, caring father," said Akia Pleasant, mother.Five and four-year-old Khalia and Malia lost their dad Kenyon Allford just a few months ago.His mother, Akia Pleasant says she had just spoken to her son on the evening of Friday, September 28."Our last conversation he wanted me to sew a pair of jeans for him," she said.She says about two hours later, around 9:30 p.m. she got a call that the 24-year-old had been shot and killed along the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia."He stayed with his little group of friends. He wasn't the type of person to bother anybody, that's the reason don't seek out trouble, so he was respectful, he wasn't like a bad kid," added Pleasant.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."You took my son from me and you took their father from them, so I hope somebody speaks up and says something," said Pleasant.------