2 men hospitalized after shooting in Point Breeze

Details continue to emerge about a shooting that left two men wounded in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.Gunfire erupted at 7:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 20th and Pierce streets.Police say a 37-year-old man was hit multiple times in the upper torso and head.He was rushed by private auto to Methodist Hospital, then transferred to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.He was immediately taken into surgery. There has been no word on his condition.Police say the person who drove the victim left the hospital after dropping him off.The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.He had also been shot several times. Police say he has refused to cooperate with detectives.Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings.There have been no arrests.------