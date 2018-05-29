2 men hospitalized after shooting in Point Breeze

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men rushed to hospital after shooting in Point Breeze. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Details continue to emerge about a shooting that left two men wounded in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted at 7:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 20th and Pierce streets.

Police say a 37-year-old man was hit multiple times in the upper torso and head.

He was rushed by private auto to Methodist Hospital, then transferred to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

He was immediately taken into surgery. There has been no word on his condition.

Police say the person who drove the victim left the hospital after dropping him off.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

He had also been shot several times. Police say he has refused to cooperate with detectives.

Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

There have been no arrests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News