One man has died after a shooting early Monday morning in Burlington County, New Jersey.Another man was seriously wounded and was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.Gunfire rang out at Millbrook Drive and Middlebury Lane in Willingboro around 1 a.m.Both men were sitting inside a car when they were shot, the prosecutor's office said.No arrests have been made.The names of the men who were shot have not been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958, or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.-----