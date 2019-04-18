Two New Jersey Transit officers involved in struggle at Trenton Train Station

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials said two New Jersey Transit Police officers were involved in a struggle involving a knife at the Trenton Train Station Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. inside of the station on Clinton Avenue in Trenton.

Officials said the officers were in the process of clearing the waiting room when a homeless woman lunged at them.

Both officers were involved in the struggle while trying to subdue the woman.

According to police, the woman suffered a puncture wound to the face and was taken to Capital Health Hospital for treatment.

The officers were not seriously injured in the incident.

New Jersey Transit said service is not affected.
