Two New Jersey Transit officers involved in struggle at Trenton Train Station

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials said two New Jersey Transit Police officers were involved in a struggle involving a knife at the Trenton Train Station Thursday morning.It happened around 2:45 a.m. inside of the station on Clinton Avenue in Trenton.Officials said the officers were in the process of clearing the waiting room when a homeless woman lunged at them.Both officers were involved in the struggle while trying to subdue the woman.According to police, the woman suffered a puncture wound to the face and was taken to Capital Health Hospital for treatment.The officers were not seriously injured in the incident.New Jersey Transit said service is not affected.