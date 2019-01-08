Two parrots are missing from their home in the 2500 block of Shelmire Street in Northeast Philadelphia.The pair, Sunny and Sunkist, were stolen on Friday by someone who broke into a second-floor apartment sometime during the day.Robyn Zavodnick and her husband Jorge Aquino had been out running errands for a few hours. They returned home to find the bird cages empty."I was very upset. I freaked. My heart started to palpitate," said Robyn. "I was like, 'Wait a minute. It's winter. Where are they?'"The couple also discovered a few other odd items were also missing."Very odd. A razor, like you trim a man's beard with. A broken flashlight. A tattoo gun," said Robyn.They immediately reported the break-in to Northeast Detectives."In all the years I've been doing investigations, we've never had parrots stolen," said Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum.And it wouldn't have been easy to steal the parrots. Sunkist puts up a fight leaving the cage and both birds drop feathers when stressed. But there wasn't a trace of the birds left behind."Whoever did this either knew we had them or knew what to do to not make a big mess," said Robyn.The couple and their two children consider the parrots part of the family. They're concerned about how they're being treated and would like to see Sunny and Sunkist back in the bird cages where they belong."I just hope whoever did take her, them. That they do take care of them," said Robyn.Police said it's an all-around weird job."We'd like to get to the bottom of it and figure out what happened," said Rosenbaum.Police and the couple have been checking in with pet stores to see if they turn up, but so far, no sign of the parrots.You are asked to call Northeast Detectives if you know where they might be------