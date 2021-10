PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia.According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 5500 block of Arch Street.When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot five times across the body and a 17-year-old who was shot in the abdomen and leg.Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they died a short time later, police said.No arrests have been made. It was not immediately clear if the shooting was random or targeted.