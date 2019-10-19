2 shot at Homestead Campground in Bucks County

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were shot at a Bucks County campground, police said.Officers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to the Homestead Campground on the 1100 block of Allentown Road in West Rockhill Township.Authorities said the shooting happened at the back of the campground.There is no word on the condition of the victims.According to its website, Homestead is "located on 35 park-like acres... The campground also backs up to the historic 58 acre Manderfield preserve which may be explored on foot by hiking trails."Homestead Campground has been a family owned and operated business since the late 1960s.