Two shot in Parkside home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two people were shot in a home invasion in Parkside early Thursday morning.It happened around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of North 56th Street.Both victims, the 64-year-old resident and her 54-year-old boyfriend, are expected to survive.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small tells Action News the victims were asleep in a second-floor bedroom when they woke up to gunfire."They actually woke up to gunshots, seeing muzzle flash, and being shot. So being shot is what woke both of them up," he said.Police believe the shooter or shooters got in by breaking a basement window at street level.The 64-year-old woman was in and out of consciousness as she was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center. Officials said she was shot multiple times in her legs and once in her hand.The 54-year-old man was hit in his torso and was able to talk to police on his way to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. He told officers nothing appeared to be stolen and the house was not ransacked."At this time, it appears the shooter or shooters went into the property with the sole purpose of shooting at least one or both of these victims that were asleep," said Small.The 54-year-old victim could not provide a description of the shooter or shooters.Investigators are looking for footage from nearby surveillance cameras.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.